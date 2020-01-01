Patient charged in fatal stabbing at psychiatric hospital

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — A Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital patient has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed someone inside the facility this week.

Staffers at the hospital encountered Rashid Davis, 28, in a hallway Tuesday and saw blood on his hand. They then located the victim in Davis’ room lying on the floor in a pool of blood, according to he Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities would not say if the victim was a patient or a hospital employee and declined to release the person's name.

It wasn't known if Davis has retained an attorney or if he was injured in the incident. Besides the murder charge, he also faces two weapons counts.

The 510-bed hospital, which straddles Morris Plains and Parsippany, is one of five psychiatric facilities overseen by the state’s Department of Human Services. A spokesperson could not be reached Wednesday because the agency's offices were closed.