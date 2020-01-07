Pedestrian, 78, hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An elderly pedestrian has been killed in a predawn accident in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Reno.

Police say a 78-year-old man was crossing Silverada Boulevard outside of the crosswalk near Oddie Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates neither drugs, alcohol nor speed appear to have been a factor in the collision.

The case remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.