Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in southwest Denver

DENVER (AP) — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in southwest Denver.

The Denver Post reports the pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was struck while crossing a street near Ruby Hill Park on Friday night. The vehicle was last seen heading north of South Federal Boulevard.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and police have not released a description of the vehicle.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com