Pence says man who wrestled gun away is an 'American hero'

James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. A gunman stormed the Waffle House restaurant and shot several people to death before dawn, according to police, who credited Shaw, a customer with saving lives by wresting the assailant's weapon away. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says a man who wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Nashville Waffle House is an American hero.

In a tweet , the vice president thanked James Shaw Jr. for his courageous actions while acknowledging the tragic shooting that took place in Tennessee early Sunday.

Police have credited the 29-year-old Nashville man for averting more bloodshed after a gunman opened fire outside the Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant. Four people were killed in the shooting and four others, including Shaw, were injured.

Shaw was recognized for his bravery this week by Tennessee lawmakers.

Police have charged 29-year-old Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting. A public defender listed as Reinking's attorney has not returned a message seeking comment.