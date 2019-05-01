Peoria man gets 95 years in 14-year-old boy's shooting death

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 95 years in prison in connection with a 2015 botched robbery that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports 24-year-old Alex F. Collins was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Peoria High School freshman Tommie Forest III. Collins was sentenced to 60 years for murder and 35 years for attempted murder. Defense attorney Derek Asbury indicated his client would appeal.

Five people were indicted in Forest's killing. The teen was sleeping at a friend's house when a group of people barged in and started shooting. He was found dead in the home's backyard with a single gunshot to his head. Three other teens also were shot.

Three others have been sentenced in the case and another suspect awaits trial.

