Woman shot to death at eastern North Carolina home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death at her home in eastern North Carolina.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay said in a news release that officers were called to a shooting at a home around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Strepay said investigators think someone approached 28-year-old Nekeshia D. Washington and pulled and gun and fired before fleeing the area.

Police don't know yet if Washington knew the suspect. No arrests have been made.