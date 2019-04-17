Peru's ex-President Alan García shoots himself before arrest

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A lawyer for former Peruvian President Alan García says the leader shot himself before being detained by police amid allegations he received illegal payment from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Lawyer Erasmo Reyna confirmed the shooting on Wednesday to local television outlet N.

Judicial orders obtained by The Associated Press said an order for García's arrest had been issued.

The ex-president was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident.

Odebrecht is at the center of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal after admitting in a 2016 plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that it paid corrupt officials across Latin America nearly $800 million in exchange for major infrastructure contracts.