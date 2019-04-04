Pharmacist pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield pharmacy owner has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a deadly crash.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 66-year-old Gary Grove pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. He initially was charged with manslaughter in the June 2017 crash that killed 44-year-old motorcyclist Julien Vaughan Wayne III.

As part of the plea agreement, Grove was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and 100 hours of community service.

Grove's attorney Adam Woody said that to prove manslaughter, prosecutors would have had to have shown that Grove was negligent in causing the crash. Woody said an investigation from his office revealed that Grove suffered a medical issue related to his heart problems that led up to the crash.

