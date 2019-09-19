Phoenix police: Gunfire leaves 1 dead, suspect wounded

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say one person was killed and another wounded in a Wednesday night shooting which homicide investigators believe may have been related to an earlier altercation.

A Police Department spokesman says one person was found dead, a man considered a suspect was found nearby with a gunshot wound and a third person considered "an investigative lead" also was located.

Detective Luis Samudio says investigators determined that the investigative lead was involved in an altercation earlier in the day with the suspect.

Samudio says the suspect was released from the hospital and was detained for questioning as was the person considered an investigative lead.

No identities were released.