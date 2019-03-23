https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Phoenix-police-Man-dies-after-reported-13711509.php
Phoenix police: Man dies after reported accidental shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say detectives are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man in what was reported to be an accidental shooting.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson says Pablo Tinoco died at a hospital after he was shot in a leg Friday night.
Thompson says Tinoco was among several people who were drinking and handling a gun in a residence when it discharged.
