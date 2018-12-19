Physician assistant convicted of kickbacks for prescriptions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former physician assistant has been convicted of receiving more than $49,000 from a drug manufacturer in exchange for writing more than 700 fentanyl spray prescriptions.

Christopher Clough, of Dover, New Hampshire, was convicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and the receipt of kickbacks.

The 44-year-old Clough was accused of writing the prescriptions from mid-2013 through fall 2014 for the spray, including more than 225 prescriptions for Medicare patients. The program paid over $2.1 million for those.

Prosecutors said a drug manufacturer paid Clough to speak about the spray at more than 40 programs at about $1,000 per event. In many instances, Clough was paid to have dinner with company representatives, and signatures were forged on evaluation forms to make it appear that medical professionals attended them.

Clough's scheduled to be sentenced March 29, 2019.