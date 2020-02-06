https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Pierce-County-deputy-involved-in-shooting-in-15034800.php
Pierce County deputy involved in shooting in Spanaway
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County deputy was involved in a shooting in Spanaway early Thursday.
KIRO-TV reports the Sheriff’s Department said it happened on Military Road just east of Pacific Avenue.
Officials say a man rolled the car he was driving and then ran away. A police dog tracked and found the suspect. The man was not hit by gunfire and the deputy was not injured, according to authorities.
Military Road was closed at the scene.
