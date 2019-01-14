Pima County jail inmate accused in November fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Pima County Jail inmate has been accused of killing a man outside a Tucson restaurant two months ago.

Tucson police say 29-year-old Augustino Martinez was previously jailed on unrelated charges last week.

They say Martinez now is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious physical injury.

Police say 25-year-old Bernardo Marin was found fatally shot on Nov. 23 after an argument in the parking lot of a restaurant on Tucson's south side.

Detectives and analysts from both the Tucson Police Department and the Arizona State Gang Task Force determined Martinez was allegedly involved in the killing.

It was unclear Sunday if Martinez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.