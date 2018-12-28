Pima County jail inmate escapes 1 day after surrendering

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County sheriff's officials say an inmate has escaped from the county jail after turning himself in a day earlier.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 30-year-old Luis Moreno was last seen Friday afternoon running toward a wash near the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Investigators say Moreno fled through the back dock just outside a kitchen.

He was wearing a red shirt and red pants.

He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet, roughly 175 pounds with black hair in a buzz cut and brown eyes.

Deputies as well as Tucson police are conducting a search.

Moreno surrendered to the jail on Thursday on an outstanding DUI warrant. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.