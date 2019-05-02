Pittsburgh Police arrest 9 in violent 2014 gang battles

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Police say they've made nine arrests in a series of violent crimes that occurred five years ago in the city's southern neighborhoods.

Police said Thursday the arrests include four people accused in the shooting death of 29-year-old city sanitation worker Omar Hodges, an apparent case of mistaken identity.

The charges involve four incidents in October 2014 in which four people were shot, Hodges was killed and a man was kidnapped and tortured.

Those arrested were members of the Zhoove gang, which had been fighting with the rival Darccide gang.

Police say the arrests "dismantle the leadership of organized criminal groups" that were involved in the violent clashes.

The nine people arrested were indicted by a grand jury in January.