Pittsburgh officer, fired then reinstated, is suing the city

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh police officer who was fired over an alleged off-duty road rage encounter, then reinstated after he was acquitted, is now suing the city.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Officer Robert Kramer alleges that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted a reckless investigation, that one officer wrote a false report and another gave false testimony under oath.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, claims 30-year-old Kramer was targeted by the chief and others for termination.

Kramer is asking for unspecified damages.

Kramer had been accused of pointing a silver revolver at a civilian in May 2017.

He was found not guilty of simple assault in September and won his job back in an arbitration agreement in March, although he has not returned to work.

The city has appealed the reinstatement.

A city of Pittsburgh spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

