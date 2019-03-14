Pittsfield shooting suspect held without bail

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A New York City man will remain held without bail in connection with a fatal shooting in western Massachusetts.

Lance Burke, of the Bronx, waived his appearance during his Berkshire Super Court arraignment hearing Wednesday and entered not guilty pleas to murder and weapons charges.

The 40-year-old Burke is charged with shooting 30-year-old David Green Jr. in Pittsfield on Nov. 3 as the victim sat in a pickup truck.

Green died days later of a gunshot wound to the neck.

No motive has been disclosed.

Burke's attorney is seeking to have his client transferred from a Worcester County jail to a jail closer to Pittsfield, saying his location makes it difficult for them to communicate.

The judge took no action on the attorney's motion.