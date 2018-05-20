Police: 1 injured, 1 dead in Evansville domestic shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Evansville woman was killed and another hospitalized following a shooting that police say was an act of domestic violence.

The Evansville Courier and Press reports 38-year-old Amanda Weir died Saturday morning at Deaconess Hospital, after she was shot early Friday evening.

Another woman, who was a relative, was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two were in a car together when the alleged shooter, 56-year-old Robert Ballard, opened fire. He was arrested on attempted murder charges.

Police believe Ballard had been in a relationship with one of the women which recently ended.

Police say a neighbor confronted Ballard and exchanged gunfire with him after the initial shooting.

Officers responded after hearing shots and arrested Ballard.

Attorney information for Ballard was not available Sunday.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com