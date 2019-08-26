Police: 1 injured in Berkshire County shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One person has been shot and injured inside a vehicle in western Massachusetts.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Pittsfield police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Columbus Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities have not yet released the name or condition of the victim.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office says investigators remained on the scene until midday Sunday, gathering evidence from the area. No arrests were announced.

The DA's office says the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Mayor Linda Tyer says there is no reason for residents to fear for their safety.

The case remains under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

