Quarrel leaves 1 minor dead at a Warsaw school

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A minor has died at a Warsaw primary school after being stabbed with a sharp tool during a quarrel with another student, Polish police said Friday.

Warsaw police spokesman Tomasz Oleszczuk told private TVN24 that medics were not able to save the boy who died and that he did not know what the row was about.

The name or age of the minor killed has not been disclosed. In Poland, primary school students can be any age between six and 14.