Police: 12-year-old boy fatally shot
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Post reports Bridgeport police received multiple 911 calls and the city's ShotSpotter system detected gunshots around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police found the boy in front of a home, and he was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.
Police Chief Armando Perez says authorities are looking for a vehicle possibly involved in the shooting.
The boy's death marks the city's 11th homicide in 2018.
