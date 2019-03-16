https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-2-men-dead-1-critically-injured-in-Ohio-13693870.php
Police: 2 men dead, 1 critically injured in Ohio shooting
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say two men have been killed and a third man critically injured in a shooting outside Cleveland.
The Maple Heights Police Department says the shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. None of the victims have been identified.
Police say a resident called 911 after a man came to his door asking for help. While police and paramedics responded, a second 911 call was made about shots being fired in the area.
Officers found two men dead inside a nearby home. Police say the man who sought help is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
