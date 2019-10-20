https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-2-pedestrians-struck-killed-in-14548374.php
Police: 2 pedestrians struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two people have been struck by a car and killed during a hit-and-run crash on a western Michigan street.
Grand Rapids police say a preliminary investigation shows the man and woman, both age 56, were walking within a crosswalk after 11 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a car which drove through a stop sign.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were Grand Rapids residents. Their names were not immediately released.
A tip later led police to the driver of the car who was arrested Sunday morning.
