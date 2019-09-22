Police: 2 teens charged in fatal assault at Maryland fair

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Maryland say two teenagers are facing charges in the fatal attack of a man at an agricultural fair.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Saturday in a news release announced that the 15- and 16-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with second-degree assault. The younger boy also faces charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say a 59-year-old man was found unconscious Friday at the Great Frederick Fair. He was transported to a Baltimore hospital where he died Saturday.

Authorities say witnesses reported that the attack was unprovoked.

The sheriff's office says it is consulting with the state's attorney's office to decide on additional charges.

The annual fair in Frederick features music acts, a farming expo and carnival rides.