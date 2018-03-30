Police: 3 bystanders jump in to help officer in arrest fight

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say three bystanders jumped in to help an officer when the man he was trying to arrest at a suburban New Orleans Walmart fought him, grabbed his radio and tried to grab his gun.

Slidell Police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau (SOO-zuh-noh) says in a statement Friday that one bystander managed to get hold of the officer's radio and hit its emergency button. Two others fought on the officer's side Thursday until backup arrived and subdued the man.

Police Chief Randy Fandal says the three put themselves in harm's way to help an officer and added, "This is why we love our community."

Seuzeneau says 37-year-old David Lewis of Slidell was arrested on multiple charges, including theft and violently resisting a police officer.

The officer's name was not released.