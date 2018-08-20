https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-4-injured-in-2-weekend-shootings-in-13168333.php
Police: 4 injured in 2 weekend shootings in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police have responded to two weekend shootings within hours of each other that left four people injured.
The shootings happened between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday in Springfield.
Police responded to the first shooting and found a man and a woman suffering gunshot wounds. Both have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities later responded to a shooting recorded by the city's gunfire detection system.
Police found evidence of a shooting but didn't find any victims. But two men checked themselves into a hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds.
Both men are expected to recover.
Investigations into the shootings are ongoing.
