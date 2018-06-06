Police: 4 shot, 3 fatally, inside car off a Florida parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police in northeast Florida say they are investigating after four people were found shot in car off a parkway. Three of the victims have died from their injuries.

JXT-TV reports that according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office the victims were shot Tuesday night off Town Center Parkway near I-295 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lt. Craig Waldrup says one victim died at the scene and two others died at a hospital. The fourth victim was in critical condition at a hospital

Waldrup said of the victims, "We're not sure of their ages but they appear to be young adults." They have not been identified.

Investigators say a vehicle pulled up next to the victims' car and opened fire. It was not immediately clear if shots were exchanged between both vehicles.

Information from: WJXT-TV, http://www.news4jax.com/index.html