Police: 43-year-old man injured in shooting

MEDWAY, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 43-year-old man has been injured in a shooting.

WABI-TV reports the shooting happened at a Medway home Sunday morning. The man was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

Police haven't released the victim's identity.

No arrests have been reported. Authorities say there's no threat to the public.

