Police: 74-year-old man fatally shot 43-year-old girlfriend
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old man fatally shot his 43-year-old girlfriend in a St. Louis neighborhood after an argument.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kimberly Schneider died at a hospital Saturday, one day after she was shot in the head in her home.
Police say her boyfriend turned himself in to police, and a gun was recovered. Police could not immediately say Monday morning whether the man has been charged.
Domestic abuse detectives are investigating the shooting.
