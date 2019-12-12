https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-8-year-old-girl-shot-wounded-in-Milwaukee-14900140.php
Police: 8-year-old girl shot, wounded in Milwaukee
An 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in an apparently random shooting in Milwaukee, police said.
The girl was inside a home when she was struck Wednesday afternoon, police said. The girl was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. WISN-TV reports no arrests have been made.
