Police: Argument over Vienna sausage lands man in jail

MARION, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say an argument between a man and woman over a Vienna sausage ended with the man in jail.

News outlets report 28-year-old Donald L. Traylor has been charged with aggravated second-degree battery for the Saturday fight.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says deputies were told a neighbor of Traylor wanted a Vienna sausage but Traylor refused to share. Traylor told deputies that the woman hit him hard between the eyes and nearly knocked him out of his electric wheelchair. Traylor says he pulled out a knife, but didn't stab the victim. Traylor says the woman lunged at him, cutting her nose. Responding deputies didn't notice any physical marks on Traylor.