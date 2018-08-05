Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.

Police say a pedestrian spotted the approximately 8-month-old child near the shoreline at about 4 p.m. Sunday and alerted police.

Police say an officer climbed over the safety railing and brought the unconscious child onto the walkway where officers attempted CPR. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no parent or guardian was at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma.

The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.