Police: Boy, 2, stable after accidentally shooting self

WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in eastern Pennsylvania, but the wound isn't considered life-threatening.

Whitehall Township police say officers were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. Monday on a report of a child who was the victim of an accidental shooting. The boy was reported in stable condition.

Chief Michael Marks says the investigation is in the early stages and police can't "confirm ownership of the gun at this time."

Detectives are also investigating how many people were in the Whitehall Township home at the time.

Marks didn't specify what type of gun was involved. He said authorities haven't determined whether any charges will be filed.