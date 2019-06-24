Police: Bullets fly at truck stop when woman's fiance fired

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities say a woman opened fire at a Louisiana truck stop after her fiance was fired from his job driving an 18-wheeler. Nobody was hurt but a 1-year-old child was among those endangered.

Police say 32-year-old Natalie Williams was jailed on an attempted murder charge following Friday's incident in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans. The police news release says it happened during an argument after a trucking company owner fired Williams' fiance.

Williams is accused of firing several rounds at the trucking company owner and at a truck occupied by the owner's fiance and their 1-year-old son.

Slidell Police responding to 911 calls found Williams hiding in nearby woods and arrested her. Online records show her bail was $150,000. It was unclear whether she had an attorney.