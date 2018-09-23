Police: California robber shot after firing at officers

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police officers shot and wounded an armed suspect who fired at them after robbing a convenience store in central California.

Police were called Saturday following reports that someone had fired several shots in the air as part of a family disturbance outside the store in Visalia.

Officials say the man dropped cash and shot at officers as he sprinted from the store. The Fresno Bee says one officer returned fire, striking him in the shoulder and causing him to drop his gun. The suspect, a man in his 20s, was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Investigators say the suspect also fired at store clerks. The officers and the clerks were not hurt.

Police say the man had been drinking and had physically assaulted a 7-year old child before relatives confronted him.