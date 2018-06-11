Police: Carjacking suspect shot himself after 2-state chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A carjacking suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after apparently shooting himself at the end of a police chase that began in St. Louis County and ended in Illinois.

Police say it began about 1:30 a.m. Monday when a woman in north St. Louis County had her car stolen at gunpoint. Officers soon spotted the vehicle and a chase went into Illinois, where Granite City officers put down spike strips to disable the stolen car.

Officers approached and found a man in the driver's seat and a woman in the passenger seat. After the woman was arrested, police determined that the man had a head wound.

He eventually complied with police orders to get out of the car. Police say he had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.