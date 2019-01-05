Police: Chase preceded crash that killed 3 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Delaware said Friday a man accused of driving into oncoming traffic in Philadelphia, killing three people, had led police on a chase in their state shortly before the crash.

Newport police told The News Journal of Wilmington that Keith Campbell, 29, of Glasgow, Delaware, had been driving erratically and did not stop after officers activated lights and sirens.

Campbell faces homicide charges for the 1:45 a.m. Wednesday head-on crash that killed two members of a New Year's string band and a third person. A fourth victim was critically injured.

Authorities say Campbell had apparently stabbed himself before the crash, which occurred not far from the Philadelphia Phillies' baseball stadium.

Campbell has been hospitalized for treatment.

The chase endangered the safety of others, so the pursuit in Delaware was called off near Christiana Mall, police told the newspaper.

People who witnessed the fatal crash told police Campbell crossed the median into opposing traffic while speeding, and then struck the SUV that contained four people.

The four victims had been returning home from a party at the South Philadelphia String Band clubhouse, where the two men who were killed had been band members, police have said.

The band competed in Tuesday's annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade.

Philadelphia prosecutors have said Campbell has been charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle.

It was not clear if Campbell has a lawyer and attempts to reach his relatives have been unsuccessful.