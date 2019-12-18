Police: Clerk sold alcohol to man before Halloween crash

LONG BEACH (AP) — A liquor store clerk has been arrested on suspicion of selling alcohol to a 20-year-old man charged with driving drunk and running over and killing a California couple and their 3-year-old son on Halloween, authorities said Wednesday.

Amor Potestades Amacio, 56, is accused of selling alcohol to Carlo Navarro at the Green Diamond Liquor store in Long Beach, police said in a news release.

Hours after buying the alcohol on Halloween, Navarro was driving while intoxicated and struck the family, police have said. Raihan and Joseph Awaida and their son, Omar, were walking on the sidewalk at the time.

Navarro is charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter in the fatalities. He also faces charges in an unrelated burglary case. He is being held without bail at the Los Angeles County Jail.

Amacio was arrested Tuesday and it was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. She is being held on $100,000 bail at the city jail.