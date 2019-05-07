Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest in 22-year-old slaying

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee police say DNA evidence led to the arrest of an Arizona man in a 22-year-old unsolved slaying.

Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll said in a news release that DNA evidence from the autopsy of 23-year-old Christa Bramlitt was entered into a national database in 1996 in hopes of a possible match. After more than two decades, police received word in February that a man in Phoenix had been entered into the system with matching DNA.

A Clarksville officer traveled to Arizona last month and interviewed 48-year-old Kenneth Hudspeth, who was in Clarksville when the slaying occurred and knew the victim. Police say he was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide.

News outlets report Hudspeth waived extradition Monday and is being transported to Clarksville.

It's not clear whether Hudspeth has an attorney.