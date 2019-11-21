Police: Delaware woman trapped kids in home, abused them

MILTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman is accused of trapping children in her home and physically abusing them with a high heel shoe, baseball bat and belts.

News outlets report a 12-year-old girl with “significant” facial injuries escaped the home of 35-year-old Christina R. Morris on Nov. 14. A State Police statement says the girl’s father took her to a hospital, where authorities were called and told she had been held captive.

Police say Morris also allegedly handcuffed the girl at one point and threatened to kill her. Authorities then found a 14-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl in the home, where the windows were frosted and couldn’t be opened.

They also were hospitalized, and the mother was jailed on charges including child abuse and unlawful imprisonment. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.