Police: Dozens arrested in Delaware 'crime blitz'

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say dozens of people have been arrested in an operation intended to target criminal activity and address "quality-of-life" issues.

Police said in a news release Saturday that the eight-hour "enforcement blitz" took place Thursday in the greater New Castle area. Authorities cleared active warrants and also made traffic arrests.

Seized during the operation were assorted drugs and drug paraphernalia, suspected drug proceeds and a firearm.