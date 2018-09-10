https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Driver-strikes-kills-pedestrian-with-car-13218175.php
Police: Driver strikes, kills pedestrian with car in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a driver may have been drinking before he struck and killed a pedestrian with a car in Wichita.
Police Officer Charley Davidson says 42-year-old Jason Murphy was hit around 9 p.m. Sunday as he was walking in a street. The Wichita Eagle reports that. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Davidson says the 21-year-old man who struck Murphy may have been under the influence of alcohol. Authorities are investigating.
