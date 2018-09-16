Police: Florida nephew killed by uncle acting erratically

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a manager who was acting erratically at a gambling business in Florida is charged with killing his nephew, who came to the business to try to calm him down.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Sunday in a news release that 55-year-old Roger Vazquez began acting erratically and waving a gun around while working at Lucky Fish Games in Spring Hill, Florida Saturday evening.

Another manager called the business' owner, who called Vazquez's nephew, 44-year-old Raymond Correa.

When Correa showed up, he and another manager convinced his uncle to unload the gun.

Deputies say Vazquez pulled out another gun and fatally shot Correa.

Court records show Vazquez was being held in jail Sunday on $70,000 bond.

He faces charges of homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.