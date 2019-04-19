Police: Former pastor gets 4 years in prison for child porn

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Police say a former pastor at a church in Maryland has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Thursday that the police investigation into Cesar Rios-Martinez began in April 2018. At the time, he served as pastor of Iglesia El Spiritu Santo on Eastern Shore Drive in Salisbury.

The 36-year-old lived in nearby Laurel, Delaware. The Delaware Child Predator Task Force conducted the investigation.

Police said a search of his home found 25 files of child pornography on various electronic devices. Police said the investigation also found that he had downloaded and shared multiple files of child pornography.

The Delaware Department of Justice said Rios-Martinez pleaded guilty in February.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/