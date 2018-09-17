Police: Helicopter pilot caught with 4 pounds of cocaine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the owner of a western New York helicopter tour business has been caught with 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says Monday that 27-year-old Michael Campbell was pulled over in his vehicle early Saturday morning in a store parking lot in Buffalo. Deputies say a search of his vehicle turned up cocaine in a bag on the back seat and cash.

Officials say Campbell was returning to his Buffalo home from a trip to New York City. Authorities say searches of his home and another city residence turned more drugs and $16,000 in cash.

He and a 36-year-old man living at the other residence are being held in the county jail. It wasn't clear if he has a lawyer.

Campbell is a helicopter pilot who founded FlyBuffaloNY at a local airport.