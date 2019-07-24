Police ID Lincoln woman fatally shot after break-in

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a 34-year-old woman who was fatally shot after a break-in at her home about a mile east of downtown Lincoln.

Lincoln police say in a news release that officers sent to the home around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday found 34-year-old Audrea Craig dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say there were seven other people in the home at the time: her boyfriend and six children ranging in age from 6 to 16, including five that are her children. No other injuries have been reported.

Officer Angela Sands said the person who broke in is being sought.