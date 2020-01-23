Police: Iowa man charged in fatality was speeding, on phone

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa man charged with vehicular homicide in a fatal November crash near Ankeny was speeding and talking on his cellphone at the time of the crash, prosecutors say.

Officials said an investigation showed Aaron Lehman, 51, of Polk City, was driving a pickup truck 20 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit and talking on his phone when he slammed into the back of a car on Nov. 25 on a highway north of Ankeny, television station KCCI reported.

A passenger in the car — Tracy Gugger, 55, of Ankeny — died at the scene. Deputies have said Gugger was teaching another woman to drive the manual transmission car when Lehman rear-ended the car.