Police: Juvenile driver kills woman, dog, injures 2 others

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a juvenile is facing drugged driving charges after striking and killing a woman before hitting two more pedestrians and killing their dog.

The driver, whose name was not released because of his age, eventually came to a stop at about 5 p.m. Sunday when his SUV struck a bank in Medford.

He was apprehended there.

Police say he had a learner's permit but no license. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge Juvenile Court on charges including operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The woman killed was identified as 64-year-old Judith Moses of Brookline.

The man and the woman with the dog were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names were not disclosed.