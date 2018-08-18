Police: Kentucky toddler dies after shooting himself in head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 2-year-old Kentucky boy has died after shooting himself in the head.

In an email, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor says Montreal Dunn died at a hospital after having been shot Wednesday morning. Police are calling the shooting accidental.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says no charges in the case are expected at this time.

It is unclear how the boy obtained the gun.