Police: Man already on parole drove drunk, hid with kids

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man on parole for leading police on a high-speed chase is now back in prison for driving drunk with children in his car and then making them hide from authorities.

Lehighvalleylive.com reports Martin Stofanak faces charges of fleeing police, driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Upper Nazareth Police say officers attempted to stop the 30-year-old for speeding but he sped up instead. Officials eventually found his car empty and the Bethlehem man, an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy lying in a nearby field.

The children were sent home with their mother. Stofanak was arraigned Friday and sent to prison. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

Stofanak had previously pleaded guilty to fleeing from police and reckless endangerment.